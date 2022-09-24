Andhra Pradesh man stuck between platform and train saved

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The timely action of a Railway guard and efforts of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff at Giddalur railway station saved the life of a 38-year-old passenger, who accidentally slipped from the Hubli-Vijayawada train on Friday morning.

The passenger, M Ravi Kumar of Bethamcherla in Nandyal district, was sleeping in the train. When the train stopped at Giddalur, he woke up and realised that he missed his destination – Bethamcherla station.

He tried to get down at Giddalur. But, the train started moving and he slipped and got stuck between the train and the platform. He got injuries on his belly as the train crushed him towards the platform.

Seeing the plight of Ravikumar, the standing guard at the station gave the signal to stop the train. After the train stopped, RPF staffers KVS Rao and Seshaiah with the assistance of other passengers and railway staff tried to rescue Ravikumar. But as he struck in the narrow gap between the train and platform, their efforts went in vain. Then the two RPF cops broke the platform with iron hammers and saved him. Then they shifted him to the Giddalur Government hospital in an ambulance.

After giving first-aid, he was shifted to a Nandyal hospital, where doctors said that he is out of danger. The RPF authorities informed the family members of Kumar and they reached the hospital.Ravi Kumar and his family members thanked railway guard and the RPF staff. Ravikumar, 38, boarded the train at the Gadag railway station in Karnataka on September 22.

