Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh man stuck between platform and train saved

The passenger, M Ravi Kumar of Bethamcherla in Nandyal district, was sleeping in the train.

Published: 24th September 2022 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Indian railways, trains

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The timely action of a Railway guard and efforts of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff at Giddalur railway station saved the life of a 38-year-old passenger, who accidentally slipped from the Hubli-Vijayawada train on Friday morning.

The passenger, M Ravi Kumar of Bethamcherla in Nandyal district, was sleeping in the train. When the train stopped at Giddalur, he woke up and realised that he missed his destination – Bethamcherla station.
He tried to get down at Giddalur. But, the train started moving and he slipped and got stuck between the train and the platform. He got injuries on his belly as the train crushed him towards the platform. 

Seeing the plight of Ravikumar, the standing guard at the station gave the signal to stop the train. After the train stopped, RPF staffers KVS Rao and Seshaiah with the assistance of other passengers and railway staff tried to rescue Ravikumar. But as he struck in the narrow gap between the train and platform, their efforts went in vain. Then the two RPF cops broke the platform with iron hammers and saved him. Then they shifted him to the Giddalur Government hospital in an ambulance.

After giving first-aid, he was shifted to a Nandyal hospital, where doctors said that he is out of danger. The RPF authorities informed the family members of Kumar and they reached the hospital.Ravi Kumar and his family members thanked railway guard and the RPF staff. Ravikumar, 38, boarded the train at the Gadag railway station in Karnataka on September 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RPF Hubli-Vijayawada train man stuck in platform
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp