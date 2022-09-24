Court grants bail to former senior journalist Kollu Ankababu arrested by APCID

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the State Crime Investigation Department (APCID) filed a case and took retired senior journalist Kollu Ankababu into custody on Thursday night for allegedly sharing a post related to recent arrest of a woman, who was caught smuggling gold at Vijayawada Airport. Ankababu was later shifted to Guntur CID office and produced before a court in Guntur.

Following a complaint lodged by an official from Chief Minister Office (CMO) against Ankababu alleging that he shared posts in WhatsApp claiming that some officials from the CMO helped the woman, the Guntur unit of CID filed a case under sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity)and 505(2) R/W 120(B) (conspiracy) of the IPC.

While hearing, the judge sought an explanation from CID officials pertaining to the arrest and dismissed the remand petition as they failed to follow the due procedure. The court opined that Ankababu would have served notices under section 41A of CrPC, and granted him bail.The CID officials stated the Ankababu was accused in around 20 financial fraud cases filed across the state.

