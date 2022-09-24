Home States Andhra Pradesh

Family doctor concept a flagship initiative: AP Principal Secretary

The facility to provide suggestions on the phone for every health issue is the main motto of the family physician concept through teleconsultation, he said. 

Published: 24th September 2022 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

MT Krishna Babu. ( File Photo)

MT Krishna Babu. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu said the family physician is a flagship concept introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide modern medicine to rural people.

Addressing trainee collectors here on Friday, he explained the functioning of hospitals under the purview of the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare, AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, health centres as well as the family physician concept. Dr YSR Health Clinics being set up for every 2,000 population to provide 24x7 medical care to rural people will be operational from December.

The facility to provide suggestions on the phone for every health issue is the main motto of the family physician concept through teleconsultation, he said.  Krishna Babu also highlighted the Arogya Asara Scheme and the role of Arogya Mitras, Mid Level Health Care Provider (MLHP) and ANM.Principal Secretary (Covid Vaccination and Management) Muddada Ravichandra, YSR Aarogyasri CEO M.N Harendhira Prasad and other officials were present.

Krishna Babu formally inaugurated the college bus sponsored by the Alumni Association of Siddhartha Medical College (SMC) and handed over the keys to the college principal Dr NS Vithal Rao. Speaking on the occasion, he urged the Alumni Association to support the family physician concept.

At their request, the Principal Secretary sanctioned Rs 6 crore for the completion of construction of the college hostel building. Commissioner of Public Health and Family Welfare J Nivas, Siddhartha Medical College Alumni Association secretary Dr N Ammanna and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu YS Jagan Mohan Reddy AP
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp