Family doctor concept a flagship initiative: AP Principal Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu said the family physician is a flagship concept introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide modern medicine to rural people.

Addressing trainee collectors here on Friday, he explained the functioning of hospitals under the purview of the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare, AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, health centres as well as the family physician concept. Dr YSR Health Clinics being set up for every 2,000 population to provide 24x7 medical care to rural people will be operational from December.

The facility to provide suggestions on the phone for every health issue is the main motto of the family physician concept through teleconsultation, he said. Krishna Babu also highlighted the Arogya Asara Scheme and the role of Arogya Mitras, Mid Level Health Care Provider (MLHP) and ANM.Principal Secretary (Covid Vaccination and Management) Muddada Ravichandra, YSR Aarogyasri CEO M.N Harendhira Prasad and other officials were present.

Krishna Babu formally inaugurated the college bus sponsored by the Alumni Association of Siddhartha Medical College (SMC) and handed over the keys to the college principal Dr NS Vithal Rao. Speaking on the occasion, he urged the Alumni Association to support the family physician concept.

At their request, the Principal Secretary sanctioned Rs 6 crore for the completion of construction of the college hostel building. Commissioner of Public Health and Family Welfare J Nivas, Siddhartha Medical College Alumni Association secretary Dr N Ammanna and others were present.

