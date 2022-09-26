Ambedkar temple opened in Andhra's Srikakulam 

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Additional Director General of Police (CID) and Ambedkar India Mission (AIM) founder president PV Sunil Kumar has said all the downtrodden sections are able to lead a respectable life due to the initiative of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. The Constitution is Bhagavad Gita and Ambedkar is the god for all the downtrodden sections, he observed.

He inaugurated a newly constructed Ambedkar temple and unveiled the statue of the Dalit icon at Patharlapalli village in Ranastalam mandal on Sunday. He was accorded a rousing welcome by AIM members and Dalit activists. Later, he addressed a public meeting in the village.

Etcherla MLA Gorle Kirankumar, AIM leader BVSS Prasad Kumar and Telugu film producer Balaga Prakash felicitated Sunil Kumar on the occasion and lauded his commitment to the uplift of the downtrodden sections of the society.

Sunil Kumar said, “Ambedkar India Mission is working with an aim to establish separate panchayats for Dalits. I hope it will become a reality in this government. Dalit Panchayats will be developed like government schools under Nadu-Nedu.”

