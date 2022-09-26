Andhra Pradesh: Finance department clarifies on enhancement of  retirement age to 62

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Finance Department has issued a circular memo clarifying that orders issued on January 31, 2022, enhancing the retirement age from 60 to 62 years is only applicable to people appointed to public services and posts in connection with the affairs of the State, besides officers and other employees working in any local authority, whose salaries and allowances are paid out of the consolidated fund and those appointed to the secretariat staff of the houses of the State legislature and every other officer or employee whose conditions of service are regulated by the rules framed under the provisions of the Article 309 of the Constitution of India before the commencement of the Act, other than the village officers and law officers, whether appointed before or after the commencement of the Act.

After the State government had taken the decision to enhance the retirement age of government employees under the AP Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) Act, 1984 with effect from January 1, and subsequently orders were issued. The State legislature had approved the same and an extraordinary gazette notification was issued on April 19, 2022.

However, it was brought to the notice of the government that certain government PSUs, corporations, institutions, companies, societies, including educational institutions, non-teaching staff of universities, had issued orders extending the age of superannuation from 60 to 62 years without having the necessary competency.

Such an action, whenever, it has been taken, constitutes a flagrant violation of the established government procedures and the rules of the business. Therefore, immediate remedial action is to be taken without loss of time as per the procedure. Further, disciplinary action against those responsible is to be initiated as per the rules, by the concerned competent authority, said Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat while clarifying about the orders issued.

Remedial action needed

It has been brought to the notice of the government that certain government PSUs, corporations, institutions, companies, societies, including educational institutions, non-teaching staff of universities, had issued orders extending the age of superannuation from 60 to 62 years without having the necessary competency. Hence, remedial action needs to be taken

VIJAYAWADA: The Finance Department has issued a circular memo clarifying that orders issued on January 31, 2022, enhancing the retirement age from 60 to 62 years is only applicable to people appointed to public services and posts in connection with the affairs of the State, besides officers and other employees working in any local authority, whose salaries and allowances are paid out of the consolidated fund and those appointed to the secretariat staff of the houses of the State legislature and every other officer or employee whose conditions of service are regulated by the rules framed under the provisions of the Article 309 of the Constitution of India before the commencement of the Act, other than the village officers and law officers, whether appointed before or after the commencement of the Act. After the State government had taken the decision to enhance the retirement age of government employees under the AP Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) Act, 1984 with effect from January 1, and subsequently orders were issued. The State legislature had approved the same and an extraordinary gazette notification was issued on April 19, 2022. However, it was brought to the notice of the government that certain government PSUs, corporations, institutions, companies, societies, including educational institutions, non-teaching staff of universities, had issued orders extending the age of superannuation from 60 to 62 years without having the necessary competency. Such an action, whenever, it has been taken, constitutes a flagrant violation of the established government procedures and the rules of the business. Therefore, immediate remedial action is to be taken without loss of time as per the procedure. Further, disciplinary action against those responsible is to be initiated as per the rules, by the concerned competent authority, said Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat while clarifying about the orders issued. Remedial action needed It has been brought to the notice of the government that certain government PSUs, corporations, institutions, companies, societies, including educational institutions, non-teaching staff of universities, had issued orders extending the age of superannuation from 60 to 62 years without having the necessary competency. Hence, remedial action needs to be taken