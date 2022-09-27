Endless wait for e-crop registration for tribal farmers in Anakapalle

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: About 2,000 tribal farmers who are eking out a living by raising cashew groves in about 4,000 acres are facing problems as they could not do e- crop registration for their crops in 70 villages in V Madugula, Rolugunta and Ravikamatam mandals in Anakapalle district.

ROFR pattas were given to tribals in 14 villages in Cheemalapadu panchayat, two villages in T Arjapuram panchayat, and three villages in Kotbilli panchayat in V Madugula mandal, and 8 villages in Uralova revenue circle. The tribal farmers did not get proper yield due to pests and unfavourable weather conditions for the last two years. When Girijana Sangham leaders brought the crop damage to the notice of the authorities they were told that as e crop registration was not done, they were not eligible for compensation.

Despite directions from the state government to sachivalayams to complete the e-crop registration, there has been delay in registration. The tribals fear that they may miss the deadline fixed for registration and this may result in loss for them for the third consecutive year. As many as 150 tribal women staged a dharna atop Samala Ammakonda hilltop village demanding e crop registration for the cashew crops.

District honorary president of the Fifth Schedule Sadhana Committee K Govinda Rao said the tribal farmers did not get insurance for crop loss in the last two years. He said this year also they will not get compensation if there is any damage to crops in the absence of crop registration.

Rao urged the district collector to direct the agriculture official at sachivalayam to complete e-crop registration of cashew plantations raised by nonschedule tribal farmers. “I have been cultivating cashew for the last 30 years. Owing to pests and unseasonal rains, I suffered extensive damage to the crop in the last two years. I took `60,000 as loan from the money lenders of Kothakota. I have to pay heavy interest on money borrowed from him.

When I approached the officials seeking compensation, officials told me that I am not eligible as e-crop registration was not done,’’ said tribal farmer Singarapu Appa Rao of Dolavanipalem in Ravikamatam mandal. He urged the officials to initiate steps for e-crop registration of their cashew plantations.

