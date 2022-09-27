Home States Andhra Pradesh

Endless wait for e-crop registration for tribal farmers in Anakapalle

Despite directions from the state government to sachivalayams to complete the e-crop registration, there has been delay in registration.

Published: 27th September 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Tribal women stage a protest at Samala Ammakonda hilltop village in Ravikamatam mandal on Monday demanding e crop registration for their cashew orchard | Express

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: About 2,000 tribal farmers who are eking out a living by raising cashew groves in about 4,000 acres are facing problems as they could not do e- crop registration for their crops in 70 villages in V Madugula, Rolugunta and Ravikamatam mandals in Anakapalle district.

ROFR pattas were given to tribals in 14 villages in Cheemalapadu panchayat, two villages in T Arjapuram panchayat, and three villages in Kotbilli panchayat in V Madugula mandal, and 8 villages in Uralova revenue circle. The tribal farmers did not get proper yield due to pests and unfavourable weather conditions for the last two years. When Girijana Sangham leaders brought the crop damage to the notice of the authorities they were told that as e crop registration was not done, they were not eligible for compensation.

Despite directions from the state government to sachivalayams to complete the e-crop registration, there has been delay in registration. The tribals fear that they may miss the deadline fixed for registration and this may result in loss for them for the third consecutive year. As many as 150 tribal women staged a dharna atop Samala Ammakonda hilltop village demanding e crop registration for the cashew crops.

District honorary president of the Fifth Schedule Sadhana Committee K Govinda Rao said the tribal farmers did not get insurance for crop loss in the last two years. He said this year also they will not get compensation if there is any damage to crops in the absence of crop registration.

Rao urged the district  collector to direct the agriculture official at sachivalayam to complete e-crop registration of cashew plantations raised by nonschedule tribal farmers.  “I have been cultivating cashew for the last 30 years. Owing to pests and unseasonal rains, I suffered extensive damage to the crop in the last two years. I took `60,000 as loan from the money lenders of Kothakota. I have to pay heavy interest on money borrowed from him.

When I approached the officials seeking compensation, officials told me that I am not eligible as e-crop registration was not done,’’ said tribal farmer Singarapu Appa Rao of Dolavanipalem in Ravikamatam mandal. He urged the officials to initiate steps for e-crop registration of their cashew plantations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal farmers Anakapalle
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp