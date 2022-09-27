Home States Andhra Pradesh

Resolve water problem of AIIMS, Chandrababu tells AP govt

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Naidu said the government should feel ashamed for not supplying adequate water to AIIMS, which provides superspeciality services to the poor.

Published: 27th September 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Advising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to stop making false statements on development of health sector, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu demanded that the State government resolve the water problem of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Mangalagiri at the earliest.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Naidu said the government should feel ashamed for not supplying adequate water to AIIMS, which provides superspeciality services to the poor. He sought to know what the YSRC government did for the development of AIIMS in the past three-and-a-half-years.

Recalling that the previous TDP regime gave land and developed basic infrastructure, Naidu said the ‘inefficient’ YSRC government failed to resolve the water problem of AIIMS, which wrote letters seeking supply of additional quantity to meet the increased requirements.

“Without responding to the Union Ministers, who questioned the State government on inadequate water supply to AIIMS, the Chief Minister is boasting of a total revamp in the medical sector,” he ridiculed. “Your (Jagan) inefficiency should not be a curse to lakhs of people. The government should provide all the required infrastructure to AIIMS,” he demanded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu AIIMS
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp