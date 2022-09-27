Resolve water problem of AIIMS, Chandrababu tells AP govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Advising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to stop making false statements on development of health sector, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu demanded that the State government resolve the water problem of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Mangalagiri at the earliest.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Naidu said the government should feel ashamed for not supplying adequate water to AIIMS, which provides superspeciality services to the poor. He sought to know what the YSRC government did for the development of AIIMS in the past three-and-a-half-years.

Recalling that the previous TDP regime gave land and developed basic infrastructure, Naidu said the ‘inefficient’ YSRC government failed to resolve the water problem of AIIMS, which wrote letters seeking supply of additional quantity to meet the increased requirements.

“Without responding to the Union Ministers, who questioned the State government on inadequate water supply to AIIMS, the Chief Minister is boasting of a total revamp in the medical sector,” he ridiculed. “Your (Jagan) inefficiency should not be a curse to lakhs of people. The government should provide all the required infrastructure to AIIMS,” he demanded.

