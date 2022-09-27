Two-day camp court begins in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Awareness campaigns on protection of human rights among the people should be increased, said State Human Rights Commission Chairman Justice Mandhata Seetharama Murthy. A two-day camp court on pending cases related to violation of human rights in the erstwhile Guntur district was inaugurated at the Zilla Praja Parishad office here on Monday.

Along with the State Human Rights Commission, Commission members D Subramanyam and Dr G Srinivasa Rao also participated in the court camp. Speaking on the occasion, Seethrama Murthy said that as many as 37 cases were discussed, while judgement was reserved in two cases for the next day, the judgement of 15 cases were announced and 20 cases were postponed for further investigation, which will continue on the second day of the camp court, he added. He also stressed on the importance of awareness of human rights to bring a real change in the society.

