Strict vigil to curb illicit distilled liquor trade along Andhra-Odisha border

With this, illegal liquor transportation has become a livelihood for several residents in Parvathipuram agency.

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: In an attempt to curb illicit distilled liquor manufacturing and transportation along Andhra -Odisha border, Parvathipuram-Manyam district police have intensified raids on Gudumba (local arrack) brewing dens.

As a part of the new excise policy, the State government has increased liquor prices stating that it will reduce use. There is huge demand for illegal liquor and Gudumba in rural areas where there are no government liquor shops. Especially on the Andhra-Odisha border, there is huge demand for illegal liquor and Gudumba as the liquor and Gudumba are cheap in Odisha when compared to that in Andhra Pradesh.

With this, illegal liquor transportation has become a livelihood for several residents in Parvathipuram agency. Some people are making Gudumba on the Andhra-Odisha border and supplying to various tribal villages in Parvathipuram agency.

After coming to know about it, Parvathipuram-Manyam Superintendent of Police Vidya Sagar Naidu has ordered strict action against illegal transportation and manufacturing of illicit liquor. The police have intensified raids on the Gudumba dens with the help of excise and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials. .

Speaking to TNIE, SP Vidya Sagar Naidu said, “The government is very keen on the eradication of ID liquor manufacturing and transportation.  As per the district collector Nishant Kumar’s directions, we have invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against one Sondi Vinod. This is the first case in which police invoked the PD Act against an accused involved in manufacturing and transporting the illicit distilled liquor in the district. I appeal to youth to stay away from liquor smuggling.”

