1.5k certified in Data Science, plan to make 3k students industry-ready

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: About 1,500 students across the State have been certified in Data Science under the emerging technologies certification initiative by the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), along with Indo Euro Synchronisation (IES). These students are from various government and private universities and private engineering colleges from all the districts of the State.

In tune with the vision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the APSSDC has developed the unique ecosystem of imparting best of best skills to engineering students in order to make them industry ready.

Presenting awards for Hackathon in the Data Science programme on Wednesday, APSSDC Chairman Konduru Ajay Reddy said the corporation took the responsibility for the successful implementation of the State level mega event and focused on high-end skilling activity for 3,000 engineering students across the State this year in the fields of Robotics, Smart Manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence, Data Sciences and e-Mobility and other emerging technologies, which are much needed for current generation youth.

Government Advisor (Skill Development and Training) Challa Madhusudhan Reddy said, “Life goes on by hard work and will power. And if you follow this mantra you will get success in life.” APSSDC Managing Director S Satyanarayana termed the scale and reach of Data Science Hackathon 2022 unprecedented.

VIJAYAWADA: About 1,500 students across the State have been certified in Data Science under the emerging technologies certification initiative by the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), along with Indo Euro Synchronisation (IES). These students are from various government and private universities and private engineering colleges from all the districts of the State. In tune with the vision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the APSSDC has developed the unique ecosystem of imparting best of best skills to engineering students in order to make them industry ready. Presenting awards for Hackathon in the Data Science programme on Wednesday, APSSDC Chairman Konduru Ajay Reddy said the corporation took the responsibility for the successful implementation of the State level mega event and focused on high-end skilling activity for 3,000 engineering students across the State this year in the fields of Robotics, Smart Manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence, Data Sciences and e-Mobility and other emerging technologies, which are much needed for current generation youth. Government Advisor (Skill Development and Training) Challa Madhusudhan Reddy said, “Life goes on by hard work and will power. And if you follow this mantra you will get success in life.” APSSDC Managing Director S Satyanarayana termed the scale and reach of Data Science Hackathon 2022 unprecedented.