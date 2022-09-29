GMC to initiate measures to develop Shilparamam

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Necessary action will be taken to develop Shilparamam and provide boating services at the nearby pond, said Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri. As part of an inspection, she visited the Shilparamam being constructed and inspected the progress of works here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that under the instructions of Collector Venugopal Reddy, Shilparamam is being constructed as an entertainment zone. Along with this, the nearby pond will be developed and a walking track will be constructed and boating services will be set up so that citizens can enjoy their evenings, she added. She also said that ITC has come forward to take up the construction and development of Shilparamam and instructed them to include the development of the pond in the estimated CSR.

She instructed the city planning officials to take necessary action to remove weeds from around the pond and conduct a thorough survey of the pond and submit the details at the earliest. A special team including GMC engineering department officials will be formed to inspect the progress of works.

GUNTUR: Necessary action will be taken to develop Shilparamam and provide boating services at the nearby pond, said Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri. As part of an inspection, she visited the Shilparamam being constructed and inspected the progress of works here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that under the instructions of Collector Venugopal Reddy, Shilparamam is being constructed as an entertainment zone. Along with this, the nearby pond will be developed and a walking track will be constructed and boating services will be set up so that citizens can enjoy their evenings, she added. She also said that ITC has come forward to take up the construction and development of Shilparamam and instructed them to include the development of the pond in the estimated CSR. She instructed the city planning officials to take necessary action to remove weeds from around the pond and conduct a thorough survey of the pond and submit the details at the earliest. A special team including GMC engineering department officials will be formed to inspect the progress of works.