Home States Andhra Pradesh

GMC to initiate measures to develop Shilparamam

Necessary action will be taken to develop Shilparamam and provide boating services at the nearby pond, said Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri.

Published: 29th September 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Necessary action will be taken to develop Shilparamam and provide boating services at the nearby pond, said Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri. As part of an inspection, she visited the Shilparamam being constructed and inspected the progress of works here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that under the instructions of Collector Venugopal Reddy, Shilparamam is being constructed as an entertainment zone. Along with this, the nearby pond will be developed and a walking track will be constructed and boating services will be set up so that citizens can enjoy their evenings, she added. She also said that ITC has come forward to take up the construction and development of Shilparamam and instructed them to include the development of the pond in the estimated CSR.

She instructed the city planning officials to take necessary action to remove weeds from around the pond and conduct a thorough survey of the pond and submit the details at the earliest. A special team including GMC engineering department officials will be formed to inspect the progress of works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shilparamam Guntur Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp