Jagan offers prayers at Tirumala, inaugurates renovated rest house

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offered prayers at Tirumala temple on Wednesday.

On his arrival at Mahadwaram, he was welcomed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy, executive officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy. The traditional Isthikaphal welcome was rendered by the temple staff amid chanting of mantras. After darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, he was offered Vedaseervachanam and Thirtha Prasadams by the Vedic scholars at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Several MPs and ministers were present. JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore were also present. Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated the `23 crore Parakamani building in Tirumala and also opened the renovated VPR Rest House constructed by Rajya Sabha member Vemireddi Prabhakar Reddy.

Foreign fruits used in temple decor

Not just desi cereals, fruits, flowers, spices, but also apples from Japan, grapes from Muscat, pears from Korea, mangoes from Thailand and cherries from America made their way to Brahmotsavams decoration.

On Wednesday, Snapana Tirumanjanam was held in Ranganayakula Mandapam. The processional deities of Sri Malayappa flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi were seated on a special platform and were offered a sacred bath with aromatic ingredients. The special arrangements by the garden wing of TTD to match the occasion stood as a special attraction. Apart from decorating the stage with one tonne of colourful flowers, orchids, fruits, creepers and garlands that were offered to Malayappa remained unique.

For the first time, garlands made of finger millet became a cynosure besides green pavitras and coral malas, which have also made their maiden way in Snapana Tirumanjanam in addition to cardamom, couscous, grapes and tulasi garlands. According to garden deputy director Srinivasulu, this year lychee from Thailand, Australian pink and black grape were offered to the deities as Naivedyam.

