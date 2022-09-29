Up game or forget party ticket, Jagan tells 27 MLAs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP President and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday reportedly identified at least 27 legislators and directed them to up their game in conducting the ‘Gadapa Gadapa Ku Mana Prabhutvam’ (governance at doorstep) programme. At a workshop with party MLAs and regional coordinators, he took stock of the implementation of the programme. This is the third time in four months that the YSRC chief has met the party leaders to guide them to achieve the target of securing all 175 Assembly seats in the State.

During the meeting, Jagan reportedly pulled up at least 27 MLAs, including some of his cabinet colleagues and former ministers, for not carrying out the programme in the right spirit. While it has been learnt that Jagan named the underperforming MLAs, former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) denied the same.

“Some of you need to perform better. I share good relations with all those who have stood by my side and I don’t want to lose anyone of you,” Jagan expressed. Six months before the Assembly elections, a survey would be conducted and only leaders who have people’s support would be given tickets, he asserted.

Stating that there are no shortcuts, Jagan directed the party leaders to take part in the programme for at least 16 days in a month to tell the people about the government’s welfare initiatives. “As 87 per cent households in the State are beneficiaries of our welfare schemes and we have fulfilled 98.4% promises by disbursing `1.71 lakh crore, winning all 175 seats is not impossible. You have to cover all the houses when you go to village and ward secretariats,’’ Jagan emphasised. He also wanted the MLAs to resolve people’s problems during their visits using the funds sanctioned to village and ward secretariats.

“Elections are 19 months away and since politics is our chosen field, we have to follow the action plan,” he said and added that the next review meeting will be held in the first or second week of December.

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP President and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday reportedly identified at least 27 legislators and directed them to up their game in conducting the ‘Gadapa Gadapa Ku Mana Prabhutvam’ (governance at doorstep) programme. At a workshop with party MLAs and regional coordinators, he took stock of the implementation of the programme. This is the third time in four months that the YSRC chief has met the party leaders to guide them to achieve the target of securing all 175 Assembly seats in the State. During the meeting, Jagan reportedly pulled up at least 27 MLAs, including some of his cabinet colleagues and former ministers, for not carrying out the programme in the right spirit. While it has been learnt that Jagan named the underperforming MLAs, former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) denied the same. “Some of you need to perform better. I share good relations with all those who have stood by my side and I don’t want to lose anyone of you,” Jagan expressed. Six months before the Assembly elections, a survey would be conducted and only leaders who have people’s support would be given tickets, he asserted. Stating that there are no shortcuts, Jagan directed the party leaders to take part in the programme for at least 16 days in a month to tell the people about the government’s welfare initiatives. “As 87 per cent households in the State are beneficiaries of our welfare schemes and we have fulfilled 98.4% promises by disbursing `1.71 lakh crore, winning all 175 seats is not impossible. You have to cover all the houses when you go to village and ward secretariats,’’ Jagan emphasised. He also wanted the MLAs to resolve people’s problems during their visits using the funds sanctioned to village and ward secretariats. “Elections are 19 months away and since politics is our chosen field, we have to follow the action plan,” he said and added that the next review meeting will be held in the first or second week of December.