Visakhapatnam: Cybercrime police arrest three from Delhi for fraud

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam cyber crime police identified fake accounts used for Loan App and arrested three accused. The accused were identified as Rahul Mehta, his childhood friend Abhishek and his sister Neha Kumari. The victim, who is a resident of Visakhapatnam, received obscene WhatsApp messages from an unknown phone number and was threatened by the accused to pay the loan amount.

The victim immediately contacted the cyber crime police. On the basis of the mobile numbers given in the complaint and through the UPI details of the bank accounts received in the inquiry, the cyber crime inspector Bhavani Prasad conducted a cyber analysis and identified the WhatsApp locations of the bank account in Assam in Haryana and found that the accused was from Delhi.

Bhavani Prasad along with his team went to Delhi, followed the accused’s movements and identified Neha Kumari. Her younger brother, Rahul Mehta, was using Neha Kumari’s HDFC accounts and the money credited to her account was being withdrawn by Rahul Mehta.

While he was looking for a job, he met his childhood friend Abhishek, who was working as a tele-caller for a firm called Dynamic. He joined as an agent to blackmail people through online loan applications and call the victims to extort money. The police revealed that Parvez Alam alias Jitu Bhadana was the main person behind these activities.

He managed the domains of all online loan applications, like Hugo Loan, Cashfree, Fly Cash, Cash Coin, AA Loan. Apparently, each group consists of around 60 to 70 members, all of them not known to each other.

These activities are carried out through VPN applications. This helps them display virtual numbers rather than their original mobile numbers. The CRM portal contains details and voice recordings of borrowers. After opening the CRM portal, the agent calls the list of victims who want to pay the loan amount sent by the team leader agent on the UPI ID given by the team leader and in the CRM portal.

Apart from that, the accused’s phone number is sent to another agent, who insists on paying the loan amount. Currently, victims are getting calls from people about various loan apps even though they have paid the entire amount. The accused, Rahul Mehta, revealed that he earned up to Rs 10 lakh. A total of five accused have been identified and accused 3, 4 and 5 have been arrested.

