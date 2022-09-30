76.97% students from govt schools in IIIT merit list, girls outshine boys

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT), also known as IIIT Andhra Pradesh, released the selection merit list for six-year integrated UG programmes on Thursday. J Nandini Mayuri of Singarayakonda Zilla Parishad High School in Prakasam district secured first rank in the open category.

Speaking after releasing the list, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the RGUKT was established by the government with the aim of providing IIT-level quality technical higher education to poor students.

Students belonging to government schools have achieved good ranks in the merit list. Of the total, 76.97 per cent of students who got ranks are from government schools and 23.03 per cent from private schools. Over 66.04 per cent of seats were secured by girls and 33.96 per cent of seats by boys.

Chakrapani Behara of Tekkali Zilla Parishad School, Srikakulam district, got the second rank and Someshetty Phanindra Ramakrishna of Munnangi Zilla Parishad School, Guntur district, got the third rank. On the basis of 10th class marks, admissions are being done in a transparent manner, he said.

For the convenience of students and parents, steps have been taken to conduct counselling in four campuses of the State. The government, the minister said, is ready to spend any amount for the development of IIITs.

Every year when there are no seats left in the ST category, they are diverted to the SC category. This time the number of candidates in the ST category has increased, which is a good sign. According to the instructions of the court, opportunities are being provided to students studying in urban and rural areas of the State, the Education Minister pointed out.

RGUKT Chancellor KC Reddy said at present there are four IIIT campuses in the State -- Nuzvid in Eluru district, RK Valley at Idupulapaya in YSR Kadapa district, Ongole in Prakasam district and Etcherla in Srikakulam district. There are 4,400 seats with 1,100 seats in each IIIT campus.

The Chancellor further said the number of dropouts in their educational institutions is low and students have the opportunity to complete the six-year course in 10 years. There is no pressure on the students studying in their institutions. The aim of the RGUKT is to prepare students to compete at the international level, he said.

CLASSES IN IIITS TO START FROM OCTOBER 17

Vice-Chancellor and Professor K Hema Chandra Reddy said the list of candidates selected for admission on the basis of Class X marks is available on RGUKT website www.rgukt.in. Candidates should download their respective hall tickets and call letters from the website and attend counselling. Counselling will be held at Nuzvid and RK Valley campuses on October 12 and 13, Ongole campus on October 14 and 15 and Etcherla campus of Srikakulam district on October 15 and 16. The classes will start from October 17

VIJAYAWADA: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT), also known as IIIT Andhra Pradesh, released the selection merit list for six-year integrated UG programmes on Thursday. J Nandini Mayuri of Singarayakonda Zilla Parishad High School in Prakasam district secured first rank in the open category. Speaking after releasing the list, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the RGUKT was established by the government with the aim of providing IIT-level quality technical higher education to poor students. Students belonging to government schools have achieved good ranks in the merit list. Of the total, 76.97 per cent of students who got ranks are from government schools and 23.03 per cent from private schools. Over 66.04 per cent of seats were secured by girls and 33.96 per cent of seats by boys. Chakrapani Behara of Tekkali Zilla Parishad School, Srikakulam district, got the second rank and Someshetty Phanindra Ramakrishna of Munnangi Zilla Parishad School, Guntur district, got the third rank. On the basis of 10th class marks, admissions are being done in a transparent manner, he said. For the convenience of students and parents, steps have been taken to conduct counselling in four campuses of the State. The government, the minister said, is ready to spend any amount for the development of IIITs. Every year when there are no seats left in the ST category, they are diverted to the SC category. This time the number of candidates in the ST category has increased, which is a good sign. According to the instructions of the court, opportunities are being provided to students studying in urban and rural areas of the State, the Education Minister pointed out. RGUKT Chancellor KC Reddy said at present there are four IIIT campuses in the State -- Nuzvid in Eluru district, RK Valley at Idupulapaya in YSR Kadapa district, Ongole in Prakasam district and Etcherla in Srikakulam district. There are 4,400 seats with 1,100 seats in each IIIT campus. The Chancellor further said the number of dropouts in their educational institutions is low and students have the opportunity to complete the six-year course in 10 years. There is no pressure on the students studying in their institutions. The aim of the RGUKT is to prepare students to compete at the international level, he said. CLASSES IN IIITS TO START FROM OCTOBER 17 Vice-Chancellor and Professor K Hema Chandra Reddy said the list of candidates selected for admission on the basis of Class X marks is available on RGUKT website www.rgukt.in. Candidates should download their respective hall tickets and call letters from the website and attend counselling. Counselling will be held at Nuzvid and RK Valley campuses on October 12 and 13, Ongole campus on October 14 and 15 and Etcherla campus of Srikakulam district on October 15 and 16. The classes will start from October 17