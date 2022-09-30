Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur GH doctors remove coin from 4-year-old’s stomach

R Mahesh Babu, a native of Nehru Nagar, swallowed a coin while playing at his house.

Published: 30th September 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 05:37 AM

Surgery

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A four-year-old boy, who swallowed a two-rupee coin, was saved from a potentially dangerous situation after doctors at Government General Hospital successfully removed it through a surgery on Thursday.

R Mahesh Babu, a native of Nehru Nagar, swallowed a coin while playing at his house. His parents rushed him to the Guntur GGH. The doctors conducted a few screening  tests and identified the coin. A team of doctors led by gastroenterologist Dr. Jagan Mohan performed the surgery and removed the coin. GGH Superintendent Dr. N Prabhavathi  congratulated the team of doctors for the successful surgery.

