Smart meters for all farm power connections by March 2023: Peddireddy

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the prime objective of the government is to provide quality power to agriculture sector, Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said 41,000 farm connections have already been given and 77,000 more will be given in the coming days.

Addressing a review meeting with the energy department officials on Thursday, he said smart meters for cent percent of power connections in the State should be fixed by March 2023. Subsidy amount will be directly credited into the bank accounts of farmers. About 70% of total farmers have already opened bank accounts for the purpose. With the installation of smart meters, the State government will be able to save 30% of subsidy being paid to farmers at present, he asserted.

The cost of free power is being borne by the State government till date and the same will continue even after installation of smart meters to farm connections. Smart meters were fixed to farm connections in Srikakulam district on a pilot basis, which enabled officials to study the power consumption of farmers.

It came to light that farmers are consuming 30% less than total subsidy being paid to them, he explained.

The minister directed the officials to set a target to instal 18 lakh smart meters to farm connections by March 2023 and strive to realise it. It should be ensured that the remaining 30% of farmers open bank accounts and complete Aadhaar linkage by October 15 to facilitate the Direct Benefit Transfer. Farmers can also open accounts in post offices to get the subsidy benefit, he elaborated.

Lambasting the Opposition for creating apprehensions among farmers regarding smart meters, Peddireddy said TDP, Jana Sena and Left parties resorted to unleash such malicious propaganda for political mileage.

“They are making provoking comments on smart meters ignoring the facts. They can visit Srikakulam and interact with farmers to know the benefits of the smart meter initiative,” he suggested.

Highlighting the Rythu Bharosa Kendra initiative launched by the YSRC government, he said a study team from Ethiopia visited Andhra Pradesh to replicate it in their country for the benefit of farmers. “Several African countries are planning to replicate the scheme with the help of the World Bank. This is a testimony to YSRC government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers,” he asserted.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand, Transco CMD B Sreedhar, JMD Prudhviraj, Deputy Secretary Kumar Reddy, Discoms CMDs K Santosh Rao, J Padma Janardhan Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.

