What’s wrong in building guest house at Rushikonda?: Botcha Satyanarayana

VISAKHAPATNAM: Defending the move to demolish Haritha guest house and building a new structure at Rushikonda, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana asked what was wrong with the State government taking up construction in the land it owned. “What is wrong if a government office or chief minister’s camp office was constructed there (Rushikonda),” he questioned.

Addressing media on Tuesday, he lashed out at political parties, particularly the TDP, for raising a hue and cry over the government’s decision. Stating that the building was being constructed without any violations, the minister said the government was not hiding anything as everything was mentioned in tenders. Botcha stated that the chief minister’s official residence will be wherever he is.

Meanwhile, Botcha reaffirmed that despite hiccups, executive capital will be located in Visakhapatnam.

TDP undertook the Amaravati farmers’ yatra so that their land could better prices, the minister.

“The government’s objective is to develop all 26 districts and as a part of it, Vizag was proposed to be made the executive capital,” he asserted.

Botcha said north Andhra districts developed when YSR was the chief minister, and listed out his achievements. Stating that the land pooling scheme was not new, and has developed 6,000 acres acquired through landpooling.

