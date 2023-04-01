Home States Andhra Pradesh

GMC prepares action plan for mass anti-rabbis vaccination

GMC officials have already sent proposals to construct two veterinary hospitals in the city limits and to appoint the required doctors.

Kavati Manohar Naidu

Kavati Manohar Naidu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation is focusing on controlling the stray dog menace and prepared a special action plan to conduct mass anti-rabbis vaccination, said GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu on Friday.

 He along with civic chief Kirthi Chekuri inaugurated the renovated animal birth control centre on Etukuru road. The veterinary wing of GMC has identified over 20,000 stray dogs in the city. In recent days, the complaints about the stray dog menace have increased. 

The issue once again got highlighted after a 4-year-old was mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad. Following the incident, the citizens were getting panicked. 

GMC officials have already sent proposals to construct two veterinary hospitals in the city limits and to appoint the required doctors. The civic body has already set up basic infrastructure and staff for these centres to conduct family planning operations, said Kavati.  He said that the mass rabbis vaccination drive would be taken up as early as possible. 

