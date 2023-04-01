Mega arrangements for SSC exam from April 3 in AP

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The health department officials should take action to provide first aid kits and ORS packets to all the centres.

GUNTUR: Officials are making elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of SSC examinations in the erstwhile Guntur district. According to official reports, as many as 69,412 students would appear for the exams to be held from April 3 to 18. 

The officials have set up as many as 368 examination centres in the erstwhile Guntur district. Out of these, 126 centres are present in the Palnadu district in which 24,354 regular students and 1,946 private students would appear for exams. The flying squads and sitting squads teams have been set up including officials from education, revenue and police departments. 

Palnadu district collector L Sivashankar held a meeting with the officials on Friday and reviewed on the preparations. A chief superintendent and a departmental officer would be placed. The exam observers should ensure the exam papers are distributed to the exam centre from storage points within time. 

He directed the officials concerned to take action against mass copying at the centres. He that Section 144 would be enforced at the examination centres. He directed the TRANSCO officials to take measures to avoid power cuts during the examinations and ensure all required facilities are available for the students.

The health department officials should take action to provide first aid kits and ORS packets to all the centres. The government has released a manual guide for the invigilators and all officials, who would be involved in the duties of the regulations to be followed in detail. He instructed them to follow the regulations without fail and ensure the examinations were conducted peacefully without any untoward incidents.

