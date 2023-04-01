Pack of dogs leave 4-year-old severely injured in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A four-year-old boy was severely injured after a pack of stray dogs chased him and attacked him outside his residence at Sanath Nagar under Kanuru village limits on Friday.

The boy, identified as Shaik Aseef, was rushed to the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH).

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place around 11 am on Friday when Aseef was playing outside his house. A pack of strays suddenly began chasing him.

On hearing Aseef’s cry for help after one of the dogs bit him, neighbours and family members immediately rescued the four-year-old and shifted him to the hospital.

Aseef’s father Apsar alleged that the civic body officials concerned failed to take action against the stray dog menace, despite receiving complaints from residents.

“We have complained to the municipal officials about the threat we face daily because of the stray dog menace. They come and take the dogs away, but later release them into the streets. Some families feed them now and then. Sometimes they leave food for the dogs near our house in the night, despite us telling them not to do so,” he rued.

It may be recalled that the incident comes just weeks after street dogs had attacked three students while they were returning from school in Bhavanipuram on March 1.

Several residents in Vijayawada and surrounding municipalities have been requesting the officials to take stringent action against dogs to ensure no dog bite cases are reported.



VIJAYAWADA: A four-year-old boy was severely injured after a pack of stray dogs chased him and attacked him outside his residence at Sanath Nagar under Kanuru village limits on Friday. The boy, identified as Shaik Aseef, was rushed to the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH). According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place around 11 am on Friday when Aseef was playing outside his house. A pack of strays suddenly began chasing him. On hearing Aseef’s cry for help after one of the dogs bit him, neighbours and family members immediately rescued the four-year-old and shifted him to the hospital.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Aseef’s father Apsar alleged that the civic body officials concerned failed to take action against the stray dog menace, despite receiving complaints from residents. “We have complained to the municipal officials about the threat we face daily because of the stray dog menace. They come and take the dogs away, but later release them into the streets. Some families feed them now and then. Sometimes they leave food for the dogs near our house in the night, despite us telling them not to do so,” he rued. It may be recalled that the incident comes just weeks after street dogs had attacked three students while they were returning from school in Bhavanipuram on March 1. Several residents in Vijayawada and surrounding municipalities have been requesting the officials to take stringent action against dogs to ensure no dog bite cases are reported.