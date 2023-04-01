Two cops held for theft at police station in AP

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Three people, including two police officers, were taken into custody on Friday for examination in the theft of 105 kg silver from Taluka police station in Kurnool city.

After the incident came to light on Thursday, district superintendent of police Siddharth Kaushal ordered a thorough probe into the matter.

Subsequently, head constable Amaravathi, constable Ramana Babu and a local gold merchant, who purchased the jewels, were taken into custody.

According to police sources, after being transferred from Kurnool Taluka police station, Amaravathi was working at Kowthalam, while Ramana Babu had been discharging duties at Kodumur police station.

On January 28, 2021, during vehicular checks at the Panchalingala check post to control the smuggling of liquor from Telangana, police had identified two traders, travelling from Hyderabad to Tamil Nadu, in possession of 105 kg silver ornaments without proper documents and `2 lakh cash. They seized the jewellery and the car they were travelling in.

50 per cent of stolen items recovered, says police

Later, the SEB police transferred the case to the police station concerned.

It has been reported that four circle inspectors had discharged their duties during the two years and were transferred.

After the traders, Sathana Bharathi and Manikandam approached the police on March 27 with court orders for the release of the confiscated items, police opened the almirah only to find that the ornaments and cash were stolen. It may be noted that a lady constable was made in charge of taking care of the jewellery.

Speaking to TNIE, SP said 50% of the stolen items were recovered. “Remaining jewellery will be recovered over the next 24 hours. Further investigation is on,” he added. Police officers are also probing whether any other people were involved in the theft.

