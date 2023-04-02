Schools to function half day from April 3: Minister of Education, Botsa Satyanarayan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced that schools in the State will function only half day from April 3. The decision was taken considering the soaring temperature in the State. The Minister of Education, Botsa Satyanarayana, made the announcement, stating that schools will function from 7.45 am to 12.30 pm.

He addressed the media here on Saturday at the Samagra Shiksha office on class 10 exams, open school examinations and also on the half-day schools.

“Government schools as well as aided schools and private schools should implement the same mandate. The decision has been made after discussion with the forecast department and action will be taken against those schools who violate the Government policy,” he added.

While explaining the measures taken for the conduct of class 10 examinations, Satyanarayana said, “The government has taken all measures to conduct class 10 (SSC) examinations across the State from April 3 to 18 and for the first time in the country, arrangements have been made for the blind students to write the exam themselves on the computer. The exams will be conducted regularly from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm for six papers in seven mediums at 3,349 examination centres across the State. Students are advised to reach the examination centre between 8.45 am to 9.30 am.”

He explained that this year, examinations are being conducted for six subjects for six days and only government teachers will conduct invigilation in the examination centres set up in government, private and aided schools.

The number of students appearing for the SSC examinations in the State is 6,09,070, of which 3,11,329 are boys and 2,97,741 are girls. The number of students writing supplementary exams is 53,410. It was explained that 1,525 students are appearing for the Open School SSC examination and 147 OSSSC supplementary students.

Exams are being conducted across the State on the pattern of 26 districts, considering each district as a unit in the State. Anantapur, Kurnool and Prakasam have the highest number of regular students appearing for the tenth exams in the state while Parvathipuram, Manyam Alluri Sitarama Raju and Bapatla have the lowest.

“Steps have been taken to have only 24 students per room. A total of 838 squads have been deployed across the State for the smooth conduct of examinations, out of which 682 are sitting squads and 156 are flying squads. Also, the DEOs have been instructed to identify problematic exam centres and form sitting squads where necessary. New CCTV cameras will be installed in 104 examination centres,” the minister added.

“Students will not be allowed to carry any electronic devices into the examination centres. Invigilators, staff including the superintendent of examination centres, teachers and staff will have to hand over their cell phones at the mobile counter set up on the school premises.”

Tight security at examination centres

Edu Min announced that only 24 students will be seated in one room. A total of 838 squads—682 sitting squads and 156 flying squads—to be deployed. CCTVs to be installed in 104 examination centres. Also, DEO’s instructed to form sitting squads where necessary.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced that schools in the State will function only half day from April 3. The decision was taken considering the soaring temperature in the State. The Minister of Education, Botsa Satyanarayana, made the announcement, stating that schools will function from 7.45 am to 12.30 pm. He addressed the media here on Saturday at the Samagra Shiksha office on class 10 exams, open school examinations and also on the half-day schools. “Government schools as well as aided schools and private schools should implement the same mandate. The decision has been made after discussion with the forecast department and action will be taken against those schools who violate the Government policy,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While explaining the measures taken for the conduct of class 10 examinations, Satyanarayana said, “The government has taken all measures to conduct class 10 (SSC) examinations across the State from April 3 to 18 and for the first time in the country, arrangements have been made for the blind students to write the exam themselves on the computer. The exams will be conducted regularly from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm for six papers in seven mediums at 3,349 examination centres across the State. Students are advised to reach the examination centre between 8.45 am to 9.30 am.” He explained that this year, examinations are being conducted for six subjects for six days and only government teachers will conduct invigilation in the examination centres set up in government, private and aided schools. The number of students appearing for the SSC examinations in the State is 6,09,070, of which 3,11,329 are boys and 2,97,741 are girls. The number of students writing supplementary exams is 53,410. It was explained that 1,525 students are appearing for the Open School SSC examination and 147 OSSSC supplementary students. Exams are being conducted across the State on the pattern of 26 districts, considering each district as a unit in the State. Anantapur, Kurnool and Prakasam have the highest number of regular students appearing for the tenth exams in the state while Parvathipuram, Manyam Alluri Sitarama Raju and Bapatla have the lowest. “Steps have been taken to have only 24 students per room. A total of 838 squads have been deployed across the State for the smooth conduct of examinations, out of which 682 are sitting squads and 156 are flying squads. Also, the DEOs have been instructed to identify problematic exam centres and form sitting squads where necessary. New CCTV cameras will be installed in 104 examination centres,” the minister added. “Students will not be allowed to carry any electronic devices into the examination centres. Invigilators, staff including the superintendent of examination centres, teachers and staff will have to hand over their cell phones at the mobile counter set up on the school premises.” Tight security at examination centres Edu Min announced that only 24 students will be seated in one room. A total of 838 squads—682 sitting squads and 156 flying squads—to be deployed. CCTVs to be installed in 104 examination centres. Also, DEO’s instructed to form sitting squads where necessary.