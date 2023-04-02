Tiger count increases to 67 at Srisailam Reserve

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The largest tiger reserve in India, Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam tiger reserve with its breathtaking scenic beauty now has recorded an increase in tiger population, taking the count to 67. Earlier, it faced near extinction of the tiger population. Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) is located in the Nallamala hill ranges (an offshoot of the Eastern Ghats) of Andhra Pradesh.

It attained the status of a Tiger Reserve in 1983. The total area of the reserve including the core and buffer is 3737.82 sq km. NSTR spreads across Prakasam, Nandyal and Palnadu districts of Andhra Pradesh. Two wildlife sanctuaries namely Rajiv Gandhi Wildlife Sanctuary and Gundla Brahmeswaram Wildlife Sanctuary (GBM) constitute the Tiger Reserve.

The river Krishna transverses for a linear distance of around 270 km. Explaining its diversity, Ramana Kumar, an environmentalist said that the geo-morphology of the habitat is interesting, with plateau, ridges, gorges and deep valleys, supporting a tropical dry deciduous forest having an undergrowth of bamboo and grass. Due to Project Tiger, not only the population of tigers has improved, but it has been utterly beneficial for the development of local flora and fauna in this entire region, opined Ramana Kumar.

Speaking to TNIE, Shanitpriya Pandey, chief conservator of forests, AP said that Project Tiger has been a huge success in Andhra Pradesh. As part of this project, the forest department has implemented smart patrolling using M-STrIPES protocol, phase four monitoring and creating of camera trap ID photo base of tigers, effective fire control, regulating traffic on public highways, nature education and mass movements through forest youth clubs with other voluntary organizations, and effective protection with 60 base camps and involvements of local Chenchu tribes has helped to increase the tiger population in the reserve to 67, she added.

According to official reports, the habitat has several endemics like Andrographis nallamalayana, Eriolaena lushingtonii, Crotalaria madurensis Var, Dicliptera beddomei and Premna hamiltonii. Top faunal species include tiger, leopard, wolf, wild dog and jackal.

As many as 1581 zootaxa, spread over 149 families are present in Nallamalai and 29 species of grass and 353 species of medicinal plants have been recorded. Over 80 species of mammals, 303 birds, 54 reptiles and 20 amphibians add to the beauty of the tiger reserve.

