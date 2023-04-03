PD Act invoked against 2 for transporting drugs

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla police invoked Prevention Detention Act against a man and woman for illegally transporting drugs on Sunday. According to the police, Angadi Chandrabau (37), resident of Stuartpuram under Vedullapalli police station limits and Annareddy Hymavathi (61), resident of Eepurupalem under Chirala rural police station limits were accused in illegal ganja transportation cases at various police stations across the district.

The police warned them to stay clear of any illegal activities. But not heeding to the police, Chandra and Hymavathi continued to sell drugs to students and youth. Following this, the police invoked PD Act against them and shifted them to Rajahmundry central prison.

Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said that, while the consumption of drugs might start as fun or as a new adventure, students might get easily addicted to these which would push them to extremes and even commit thefts, chain snatching and other crimes with ruining their lives. With an initiative to eradicate drugs taking root in educational institutions, police department has introduced Sankalpam- Fight Against Drugs programme.

If people have any information about any distributors or vendors, they can call the SHO of the concerned police station of SP Bapatla helpline number 8333813228, he informed.

