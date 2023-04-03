Seven projects initiated to mitigate salinity in Krishna-Godavari delta

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In its efforts to mitigate salinity and strengthen water security in the Krishna Godavari delta, the State government has come up with a slew of measures under the Andhra Pradesh Godavari Krishna Salinity Mitigation and Water Security Irrigation Projects Development Corporation Limited. As part of it, a total of 10 projects with a total outlay of Rs 19,812 crore are under implementation.

According to the Socio-Economic Survey 2022-23, most of the projects are in the preliminary stage. While seven are meant for addressing saline incursion, three are meant for strengthening water security in the region.Sea water intrusion (saline incursion) in the coastal mandals of both Krishna and Godavari deltas has become a pressing issue as it not only affects the fertility of agriculture lands, but also drinking water sources. The rising levels of salinity has made drinking water unfit for consumption.

According to experts, the reason behind increasing salinity is the irregular release of water from rivers to the sea, particularly in the Krishna delta. To reduce saltwater intrusion in the River Krishna, two new barrages—downstream of Prakasam Barrage—have been proposed. Estimates for both projects were submitted to the government for the according administrative approval, which is awaited.

A proposal was submitted to utilise sweet water by constructing a bed regulator/outfall sluice on Pedalanka major drain at Nidamarru to arrest the backwaters from the sea to stabilise an ayacut of 6,000 acres and make it saline-free. Administrative sanction of Rs 40 crore was accorded and estimate is under preparation.

In order to control saltwater intrusion in Kolleru lake and to increase the groundwater table, the construction of a regulator across Upputeru near Dumpagadapa village in West Godavari district was proposed. An administrative sanction of Rs 87 crore has been accorded to it.

The Road Bridge-cum-Barrage across the River Krishna, 23 km upstream of Prakasam Barrage, at Damuluru village of Ibrahmipatnam mandal in NTR district was proposed with 10 TMC storage capacity. While the agreement was closed, officials are awaiting permission from the government to call for fresh tenders.

Another proposal was submitted for the construction of a regulator across Upputeru at Mollaparru village limits and administrative sanction of Rs 87 crore was given. Similarly, Rs 136 crore administrative sanction was accorded for the construction of a regulator-cum-bridge-cum-lock at Upputeru Straight Cut in Padatadika village.

The widening of twin tunnels at the Polavaram Irrigation Project connecting Right Main Canal is under progress. Similarly, preliminary works for the construction of a lift to draw two TMC of water below Minimum Drawdown Level (MDDL) of the Polavaram reservoir is also under progress. Water would be drawn during non-monsoon season to supply it to the villages in upland and drought-prone areas of West Godavari and Krishna.

Meanwhile, discussion regarding proposals to enhance the carrying capacity of Polavaram Right Main canal to 50,000 cusecs is underway. This would facilitate drawing of more water in less number of flood days.

