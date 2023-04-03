Siberian birds find Veerapuram ideal for nesting

CP Venugopal By

Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Thousands of migratory birds from Siberia have started arriving at Veerapuram village in Chilamattur mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district since February. The pleasant atmosphere in the village seems to be a good-natured environment for the winged guests.

Even, villagers of Veerapuram welcome the winged guests to their region, protect and take care of them. They have been maintaining a friendly relationship with the birds for the past few decades. More than 2,000 painted storks from Siberia visit the village and stay here for more than two months and return to their native habitat every year.

The villagers have declared Veerapuram tank, which is an ideal nesting place for the Siberian birds, a protected water body. Their care for these winged guests is such that they have even given up agriculture under Veerapuram tank, which spread to an extent of 188 acres with an ayacut of 80 acres under it.

Huge trees in the village on the border of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are providing shelter to the winged guests. The birds visit Veerapuram for breeding and return to their native habitat along with their chicks in a precise manner.

Giving their best to the Siberian birds, villagers have completely stopped raising any crops in nearly 80 acres in the ayacut under the tank. In fact, they are of the view that cultivation in the 80 acres may decrease water level in the tank, which results in decline in aquatic organisms, on which the birds feed.

“We believe that the arrival of migratory birds is a good omen for us. The birds have been visiting the village for the past three decades. The tank in the village is well protected. Hunting of birds in the village and its surroundings is strictly prohibited. Outsiders will not be allowed to visit the village during the nesting of migratory birds,” said Ramu, a villager, adding that festive atmosphere prevails in the village during the stay of migratory birds.

ANANTAPUR: Thousands of migratory birds from Siberia have started arriving at Veerapuram village in Chilamattur mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district since February. The pleasant atmosphere in the village seems to be a good-natured environment for the winged guests. Even, villagers of Veerapuram welcome the winged guests to their region, protect and take care of them. They have been maintaining a friendly relationship with the birds for the past few decades. More than 2,000 painted storks from Siberia visit the village and stay here for more than two months and return to their native habitat every year. The villagers have declared Veerapuram tank, which is an ideal nesting place for the Siberian birds, a protected water body. Their care for these winged guests is such that they have even given up agriculture under Veerapuram tank, which spread to an extent of 188 acres with an ayacut of 80 acres under it.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Huge trees in the village on the border of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are providing shelter to the winged guests. The birds visit Veerapuram for breeding and return to their native habitat along with their chicks in a precise manner. Giving their best to the Siberian birds, villagers have completely stopped raising any crops in nearly 80 acres in the ayacut under the tank. In fact, they are of the view that cultivation in the 80 acres may decrease water level in the tank, which results in decline in aquatic organisms, on which the birds feed. “We believe that the arrival of migratory birds is a good omen for us. The birds have been visiting the village for the past three decades. The tank in the village is well protected. Hunting of birds in the village and its surroundings is strictly prohibited. Outsiders will not be allowed to visit the village during the nesting of migratory birds,” said Ramu, a villager, adding that festive atmosphere prevails in the village during the stay of migratory birds.