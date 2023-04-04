‘No pollution in River Godavari’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that there are no plans to initiate ‘Namami Godavari’ on the lines of ‘Namami Gange’, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said there is no pollution in the River Godavari.

Responding to a question raised by YSRC MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy in Rajya Sabha on Monday, Tudu pointed out that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had identified parts of the river to be polluted in 2018.

While the report had mentioned that the part of the Godavari from Rayannapet to Rajamahendravaram was polluted, the observation was removed from the CPCB report in 2022, he added.

“The Central government had sanctioned Rs 110.22 crore for pollution eradication and conservation of river water at Godavari under the National River Conservation Plan. Besides a Sewage Treatment Plant with a capacity to treat 30 million litres of sewage at Hukumpeta near R’varam, measures to ensure there is no river pollution are being taken up,” the minster explained.

In March 2022, an additional 50 million litre capacity sewage water treatment plant was sanctioned under NRCP at a cost of Rs 88.43 cr.

