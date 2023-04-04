Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘No pollution in River Godavari’

While the report had mentioned that the part of the Godavari from Rayannapet to Rajamahendravaram was polluted, the observation was removed from the CPCB report in 2022, he added.

Published: 04th April 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

A swollen river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)

A swollen river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that there are no plans to initiate ‘Namami Godavari’ on the lines of ‘Namami Gange’, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said there is no pollution in the River Godavari. 

Responding to a question raised by YSRC MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy in Rajya Sabha on Monday, Tudu pointed out that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had identified parts of the river to be polluted in 2018. 

While the report had mentioned that the part of the Godavari from Rayannapet to Rajamahendravaram was polluted, the observation was removed from the CPCB report in 2022, he added.

“The Central government had sanctioned Rs 110.22 crore for pollution eradication and conservation of river water at Godavari under the National River Conservation Plan. Besides a Sewage Treatment Plant with a capacity to treat 30 million litres of sewage at Hukumpeta near R’varam, measures to ensure there is no river pollution are being taken up,” the minster explained.

In March 2022, an additional 50 million litre capacity sewage water treatment plant was sanctioned under NRCP at a cost of Rs 88.43 cr.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namami Godavari Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu pollution River Godavari CPCB
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp