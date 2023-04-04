Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sigh of relief for commuters as pending road works gain pace

Road widening work in progress at  Kodinada in Balaramapuram

For representative purpose only.

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: The commuters are breathing a sigh of relief as the long pending road widening works have peaked up pace in the city. Aiming to reduce traffic congestion in the city, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has taken up road widening works on five major roads in the city.

The five major roads, which are set to be widened, include Nandi Velugu Road, from NTR Circle near RTC Bus Stand to Venkateswara Swamy Temple. The 1.11 km stretch of road widening work has been pending for the past five years. 

GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri told officials to ensure that structural compensation of Rs 3.49 crore was paid to the 176 owners of shops, buildings and houses along the road that is to be widened. “As road widening works are being taken up after so many years, we want to ensure that people losing their houses get compensation without any wait,” the GMC chief said. 

Another major road is the Palakaluru road, which begins at Gujjanagundla junction. The road was destroyed due to incomplete UGD works and the commuters have been suffering for years. The officials have started works in two phases.

In phase 1, the road between Ratnagiri Colony and Old Railway line at Pedapalakaluru will be widened to 80 feet with a central divider. After its completion, the second phase from Old Railway Line to Urban Health Centre would also be taken up. 

The GMC has so far paid compensation of Rs 2.43 crore to the owners of buildings. The AT Agraharam Road extending to 1.9 km will also be widened to 80 feet. The road extension will provide better connectivity and reduce traffic congestion in the area. 

Along with these, the Kugler Hospital road in One Town will be widened up to 60 feet and Rama Nama Kshethram road up to 80 feet. 

Speaking on the occasion, civic body chief Kirthi opined that, “These road widening works will change the face of the city.” While inspecting the  progress of works, GMC chief and Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu instructed officials to complete the works within the stipulated time.

