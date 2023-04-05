Home States Andhra Pradesh

700 Olive Ridley hatchlings released into sea in Visakhapatnam

The sight of these endangered species making their way towards their natural habitat was a heartwarming reminder of the importance of conservation efforts.

Published: 05th April 2023 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

turtle

Turtle hatchlings being released at Sagar Nagar Beach in Vizag on Tuesday | G Satyanarayana

By Usha Peri
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: On a serene Tuesday morning, the conservation efforts of the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department’s Visakhapatnam Division bore fruit, as nearly 700 tiny Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings with their small flippers embarked on their journey back to the safety of the ocean waters on Sagar Nagar Beach in Visakhapatnam.

The sight of these endangered species making their way toward their natural habitat was a heartwarming reminder of the importance of conservation efforts. With the settling of the winter months, the coast of Andhra Pradesh becomes a major nesting ground for turtles.

Each year, these majestic creatures lay their eggs along the sandy shores, providing a spectacle for all who witness it. To protect these delicate eggs from predators and other natural hazards, conservatories like the Forest Department and local fishermen collect them and carefully store them in a protected location for artificial hatching. The eggs are closely monitored for a period of 45-60 days until they hatch into tiny, vulnerable baby turtles.

From the last few weeks to date, 53,444 hatchlings from 681 nests have been released. According to the officials, the hatchlings will continue to emerge until the end of April.“The Visakhapatnam coast has been a good habitat for sporadic nestings. To ensure the survival of these endangered Olive Ridley turtles, the forest department has set up hatcheries near nesting sites along the coast. The hatcheries are supposed to be placed in clean, plastic-free environments to provide an optimal location for releasing the hatchlings,” explained Yagnapathy Adari, Kambalakonda Project Scientist, while speaking to TNIE.

“Olive ridley turtles are highly sensitive and particular about their nesting sites. Even a minor disturbance, such as a human accidentally stepping on a nesting site, can cause the turtles to sense danger and abandon the location. As a result, the forest department has taken up the responsibility of patrolling the coastline, collecting and storing the eggs, and hatching them in a safe environment. The hatchlings are released back into the ocean once they have hatched, providing them with the best possible chance for survival in the vast expanse of the ocean,” he added. District Forest Officer Anant Shankar and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
turtle hatchlings Olive Ridley Sagar Nagar Beach
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp