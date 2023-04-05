Miscreants on ‘treasure hunt’ vandalise ancient temple in Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A few miscreants vandalised an ancient Lord Ganesha temple in search of rumoured hidden treasure in Phirangipuram village in Guntur district during the wee hours on Monday. The ancient mandapam, which does not see a lot of footfalls, has been in a state of ruins for decades. Locals visit the temple at regular intervals to offer their prayers to lord Ganesha on the mandapam.

A few unknown people tried to dig up the land near mandapam in search of hidden treasures. The Lord Ganesha idol was destroyed during the process. Appalled by the destruction, the locals dialed the police who rushed to the spot and inspected the surroundings of the mandapam on Tuesday morning. They filed a case and began an investigation.

As the mandapam is a kilometer away from the village, it is bereft of power supply. The police are trying to identify the miscreants through CCTV footage in the nearby areas.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders are demanding the State government take stern action against the miscreants and take measures to stop attacks on temples. Taking to Twitter, BJP National Secretary Sunil Deodhar said that despite the destruction of many temples and idols, none has been arrested under Jagan’s rule.

