SRM-AP wins big, bags ‘Best Emerging University’ award

SRM University-AP stands out at the forefront of higher education in India as a multifarious research-oriented institute delivering education for individual and social responsibility.

Published: 05th April 2023 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

SRM University, Amaravati (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP has been honoured with the award for Best Emerging University with Academic Excellence in India at the 13th Asia Education Summit & Awards 2023 held in New Delhi.

V-C of SRM University-AP Prof Manoj K Arora and Director Communications Pankaj Belwariar received the award from Union Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Dr Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh along with former union minister for education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, for the varsity’s outstanding services and contribution to the higher education sector.

“SRM University-AP stands out at the forefront of higher education in India as a multifarious research-oriented institute delivering education for individual and social responsibility. The recognition at the Asia Education Summit and Awards 2023 proved that the five-year-old university is already ahead on the right path”, commented Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor of SRM University-AP, in response to the award. Prof Manoj K Arora also spoke on the occasion.

