Vijayawada: Ambedkar Park cost escalates to Rs 380 crores, works likely to end in July

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The construction cost of the Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Park has escalated to Rs 380 crore. The cost of the project is expected to cross Rs 400 crore by the time of unveiling the bronze statue of Ambedkar. Though the State government initially planned to complete the works and unveil the statue of Ambedkar on April 14, coinciding with his birth anniversary, works got delayed due to some unavoidable circumstances. The government is installing the 125-ft tall statue at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada.

Reviewing the progress of the Ambedkar Memorial Park works with the officials at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna said irrespective of the increase in cost estimates, they are not compromising on the quality of project works and going in the direction of completing the works by July.

Stating that the previous TDP government took a decision to install the statue of Ambedkar in a remote location at a cost of Rs 100 crore, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, besides allocating Swaraj Maidan land in the heart of Vijayawada city for installing the statue, also sanctioned Rs 268 crore for the construction of the memorial park.

Directing the officials to expedite the works of the convention centre being constructed as part of the memorial park project, he wanted them to use more workers to speed up the works. Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y Srilakshmi, Secretary (Social Welfare) G Jayalakshmi and other officials were present.

