AP JAC Amaravati decides to intensify its agitation

AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu announced the plan of action for the next phase of the employees’ agitation after deliberations in the executive committee meeting.

Published: 06th April 2023 10:33 AM

Amaravati Joint Action Committee chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP JAC Amaravati has decided to continue its agitation demanding the State government resolve all the pending issues of employees. Despite holding a series of meetings, the government has failed to address the problems of employees. A decision to intensify the agitation has been taken at the State executive committee meeting of JAC.

AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu announced the plan of action for the next phase of the employees’ agitation after deliberations in the executive committee meeting. The agitation will be continued till April 29.

The indifferent attitude of the government in resolving genuine demands of employees, teachers, contract and outsourcing employees has forced to intensify the agitation, he said. “Employees used to feel happy when there was an enhancement of their wages in the past. But it is painful that the employees now have come to a stage of feeling joy just for getting their salaries,” he observed.

