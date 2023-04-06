Home States Andhra Pradesh

Why Polavaram height reduced, asks Nadendla Manohar

Manohar said the State had diverted the funds released by the Centre as part of reimbursement of the amount spent on Polavaram project.

Published: 06th April 2023 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram project

Polavaram project. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Wednesday sought to know as to why the State government had agreed to decrease the height of the Polavaram project to 41.15 metres. Manohar accompanied Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who called on central BJP leaders in New Delhi on Monday and Tuesday. He called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP national president JP Nadda and other leaders.

“We are startled to find that the State government officials have signed documents before the Union Jal Shakti Minister for construction of the project to a height of 41.15 metres,’’ Manohar said. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had given a power-point presentation earlier that the Polavaram project would be constructed at a height of 47.7 metres. However, it was agreed to construct the project with a height of 41.15 metres, Manohar said and added that the Chief Minister is confining himself to giving representations with changed dates to the Centre on the Polavaram issue.

Manohar said the State had diverted the funds released by the Centre as part of reimbursement of the amount spent on the Polavaram project. “The Chief Minister is portraying a picture that the project will be completed, which is not going to happen,” he observed and added that Pawan Kalyan will visit the Polavaram project site within a month and review its status.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nadendla Manohar Polavaram project Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan BJP JP Nadda
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp