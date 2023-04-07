Home States Andhra Pradesh

2 held, stolen property worth Rs 12 lakh recovered

Police seized motorcycle which was stolen in Jaggayyapaeta police limits which was used to commit the crimes.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district police arrested two property offenders and recovered stolen property worth over Rs 12 lakh. The theft took place in March this year at Bhagya Nagar in Maddipadu Mandal when the inmates were sleeping in their house.

Police said the two accused opened the door from the window using a bamboo stick tied with a shoelace at one end. They have entered into the house and stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 12 lakh from the cupboard.

Superintendent of Police Malika Garg deployed a special team to nab the offenders and the Ongole Rural CI V Srinivasa Reddy apprehended the two accused at Rachavaripalem High Road at Maddipadu Mandal and recovered the stolen property. The duo Korapati Veeranagaraju alias Nagaraju alias Vamsi alias Vijay alias Nani alias Chinna and Kandivalasa Narasimha Rao hails from Vijayawada, police said.

The duo were addicted to bad habits and were committing property offences to fulfil their needs, SP Malika Garg said. He said Veeranagaraju was involved in 63 house-breaking cases while Narasimha was involved in five bike theft cases.

Police seized a motorcycle that was stolen in Jaggayyapaeta police limits which was used to commit the crimes.

