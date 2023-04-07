Andhra Pradesh govt transfers 54 IAS officers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major reshuffle, the Andhra Pradesh government, transferred 54 new IAS officers, including collectors of eight new districts, and gave them new postings. Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy issued orders to this effect on Thursday.

Senior IAS officer G Anantha Ramu, currently Special Chief Secretary (Labour, Factories, Boilers and Insurance Medical Services department) was transferred and posted as the Special Chief Secretary (Minorities Welfare Department) relieving IAS officer Md Imtiaz from the full additional charge.

RP Sisodia, the 1991 batch IAS officer, who is awaiting a posting was made Director General of AP Human Resources Development Institute, relieving J Syamala Rao from full additional charge.B Sreedhar, APGENCO MD and TRANSCO (FAC) CMD was transferred and posted as member secretary of AP Pollution Control Board, relieving Pravin Kumar from full additional charge.

Saurabh Gaur, secretary (IT department) was transferred and posted as the resident commissioner of AP Bhavan. Retired IAS officer Adityanath Das, advisor to government, was relieved from full additional charge as principal resident commissioner.

Kona Sasidhar, currently working as Panchayat Raj and Rural Development commissioner has been transferred and posted as secretary (IT department). K Harshavardhan, director of social welfare, was transferred and posted as VC and MD of the Sports Authority of AP. However, he shall continue to hold the additional charge of the post of secretary, AP SC Commission.

MV Seshagiri Babu, commissioner for Intermediate Education was transferred and posted as commissioner of Labour department, relieving MM Nayak from full additional charge. M Hari Jawaharlal, endowments department commissioner, was transferred and posted as secretary (labour, factories, boilers and insurance medical services department.

Pravin Kumar, commissioner and director, Municipal Administration was transferred and posted as APIIC MD. Further, he has been given full additional charge as commissioner of industries and AP Maritime Board CEO.

S Satyanarayana, AP Skills Development Corporation MD, was transferred and posted as endowments commissioner. He was also given full additional charge as secretary (Endowments) of revenue department. P Basanth Kumar, Sri Satya Sai district Collector, was transferred and posted as AP Swatchh Andhra Corporation Swachh Andhra Corporation MD.

Viziangaram district collector A Surya Kumari was transferred and posted as Panchayat Raj and Rural Development commissioner. Kurnool district collector P Koteswara Rao was transferred and posted as Municipal Administration commissioner and director. Nellore district collector KVN Chakradhar Babu was transferred and posted as APGENCO MD.

Additional charges

School education commissioner S Suresh Kumar has been given full additional charge of the post of Commissioner, Intermediate Education. G Veerapandian, VC and MD AP Civil Supplies Corporation & JMD AP MARKFED was given additional charge as director for Civil Supplies.

