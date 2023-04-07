Surprise visit by Guntur SP at SSC exam centre

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur SP Arif Hafeez conducted a surprise visit at the SSC examination centre at Yadava High School and inspected the security arrangements here on Thursday. He said that in order to prevent any untoward incidents at examination centres, 144 Section was imposed at centres across the district and special measures were taken to prevent traffic issues for the students, so that they could easily reach the examination centre on time without any hassle.

He instructed the officials to follow all security regulations without fail and not to allow electronic gadgets including mobiles and smartwatches in the centre. He also directed them to take swift action if anyone acts suspiciously near the examination centres. All required action is being taken by the police department to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams. People can dial 100 or the district police Whatsapp number 8688831568 to report any kind of issue, he added.

GUNTUR: Guntur SP Arif Hafeez conducted a surprise visit at the SSC examination centre at Yadava High School and inspected the security arrangements here on Thursday. He said that in order to prevent any untoward incidents at examination centres, 144 Section was imposed at centres across the district and special measures were taken to prevent traffic issues for the students, so that they could easily reach the examination centre on time without any hassle. He instructed the officials to follow all security regulations without fail and not to allow electronic gadgets including mobiles and smartwatches in the centre. He also directed them to take swift action if anyone acts suspiciously near the examination centres. All required action is being taken by the police department to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams. People can dial 100 or the district police Whatsapp number 8688831568 to report any kind of issue, he added.