Andhra Pradesh govt urges Centre to allot 20 lakh booster vaccine doses

She informed the Union Minister that out of 15,096 patients who underwent medical tests, 267 were found to have Covid-19 symptoms.

Published: 08th April 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Booster dose

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While asserting that State government is in complete control of the situation arising from the steady increase in Covid cases, Minister of Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini sought the Centre to allocate 20 lakh booster doses to the State. 

She took part in the video conference by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with health ministers of others States on Friday on the rising Covid cases in the country. 

She informed the Union Minister that out of 15,096 patients who underwent medical tests, 267 were found to have Covid-19 symptoms. “They are all undergoing treatment at their residences,” she added.  

On the steps to prevent the resurgence of the pandemic, the minister said her department is keeping a check on the possible surge in Covid cases in the State. She urged the Centre to extend financial support for maintaining oxygen plants, and primary healthcare centres under the National Health Mission. 

Meanwhile, according to the Cumulative Coverage Report of Covid vaccination as on April 7, 11,09,56,870 people in the State are vaccinated. Of the total, 4,35,55,670 have got their second dose in 18+ age group. Precautionary dose has been administered to 12,054,608 beneficiaries in the 18-59 age group and 6,619,316 beneficiaries under 60+ age group and HCW, FLW category have received the precaution dose.
Director of Public Health Dr Ramireddy told TNIE that they are already prepared with adequate oxygen plants and wards. 

COVID TRACKER
Fresh cases: 44 
Active cases: 144
Total vaccinated: 11,09,56,870 

