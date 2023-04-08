Home States Andhra Pradesh

APMDC to launch mining in Brahmadiha coal block in July

The APMDC bagged the Brahmadiha coal block in the commercial coal block auction conducted by the Ministry of Coal in 2020.

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) is gearing up to launch coking coal mining operations in the Brahmadiha mines in Jharkhand in July. “We are taking every initiative to expand the APMDC operations to generate more revenue to the government,” officials said.

The APMDC bagged the Brahmadiha coal block in the commercial coal block auction conducted by the Ministry of Coal in 2020. Now, it plans to commence mining operations in the coal block from July after completing all the necessary formalities.

APMDC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director VG Venkata Reddy said, “We are making efforts to commence the coking coal mining in the Brahmadiha mines at the earliest. As the cost of coking coal is more compared to ordinary coal, we are anticipating a good revenue to the APMDC. Similarly, we have laid emphasis on accruing more revenue through mining operations in the Suliyari mines in Madhya Pradesh.”

The revolutionary reforms rolled out by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy in the mining sector have started attracting newcomers into the field, which helps generate more revenue to the government, he said.

Meanwhile, sources in the Mines and Geology Department informed TNIE that approvals have been given for beach sand mining in the State. The APMDC, which doubled its revenue from Rs 902 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 1,801 crore in 2022-23, has set a target of Rs 2,137 crore for the current financial year. The mining officials have exuded confidence of exceeding the revenue target for 2023-24 with concerted efforts.

