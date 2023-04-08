Naidu throws gauntlet at Jagan with selfie challenge

By Express News Service

NELLORE: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday threw a selfie challenge to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by taking the photos of TIDCO houses at Venkateswarapuram in Nellore city and asked why the housing units have not yet been allotted to beneficiaries.

Taking a dig at the YSRC government, he alleged that the State was becoming a hub of ganja. “Sand has become more expensive than gold in the State with the irrelevant policies of the YSRC government,” he remarked.

After attending the TDP zonal meeting held at SVGS College grounds on the outskirts of Nellore city, in which more than 2,000 party leaders, legislators and cluster incharges from Nellore, Chittoor, Tirupati and Rajampet parliamentary constituencies participated, Naidu visited TIDCO houses at Venkateswarapuram. He questioned how many houses have been built in the past four years by the YSRC government. Naidu advised the people of the State not to repose faith in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he is a ‘Shani’ harassing Andhra Pradesh.

“Jagan is not your faith nor he is your future. He is a cancer plaguing the State. People should rethink as to which way the State is moving with the ganja and gun culture brought in by Jagan. The youth got addicted to ganja and other drugs and are not taking part in any kind of activity, which is useful for them and their families,” the TDP chief observed.

He claimed that the previous TDP government had constructed 2.50 lakh houses in the State. But, the YSRC government has failed to hand over the houses to beneficiaries.

Observing that Jagan has imposed a burden of Rs 10.5 lakh crore on the people of the State, Naidu said in the past four years taxes have been increased enormously. Even tax is being imposed on garbage, he said. Maintaining that it is the TDP that laid the foundation for welfare, he said former CM NT Rama Rao launched the schemes like Rs 2 a kg rice and pucca houses for the poor. “The living standards of the people were far higher during the TDP regime,” Naidu asserted.

The Opposition Leader demanded that Jagan should come clear on Rs 3,000 crore silica sand mining scandal and how the sand from the Swarnamukhi river is being transported to Chennai and Bengaluru. Naidu said Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy only knows about sand, liquor and land mafia. The granite business in Palamaner is totally owned by the ruling YSRC leaders, the TDP chief said and asked how these MLAs minted hundreds of crores.

TDP LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN AGAINST GANJA

Vijayawada: TDP launched #Ganja Odhu Bro (Say no to ganja brother) campaign on Friday. The TDP alleged that Andhra Pradesh had become a hub of ganja after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power in the State. Taking to Twitter, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu stated “We are launching the #GanjaOdhuBro campaign today to create awareness about the rising ganja culture in AP that is destroying the future of youngsters. We will fight until the drug menace ends.”

