Ready for TDP challenge, come with us: Jogi Ramesh to Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu threw a selfie challenge to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the construction of TIDCO houses in the State, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh said they are ready to accept the challenge and asked the Opposition Leader to come along with them to the doorstep of people to know the benefits that the YSRC government is extending them under various welfare schemes.

“We want Naidu to visit 17,005 Jagananna colonies where lakhs of houses are being constructed. Naidu should see the number of people in the colonies. He can also visit on his own or we will accompany him,’’ Ramesh replied.

Claiming that Naidu would be shocked to see the upcoming Jagananna Colonies in the State, the Housing Minister said at some places, 10,000 houses are being constructed, which means a new civic body is emerging.

He dared Naidu to speak on what was the major achievement of his 14-year tenure as the CM. “Do you have the guts to visit each and every household like us and tell people the welfare or development works of your 14-year regime?’’ he asked.

Alleging that Naidu as well as his son Nara Lokesh got the habit of throwing mud on opponents, Ramesh dared the TDP chief to accept his challenge. “Is the father-son duo ready to accept our challenge? I will join Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra and visit each and every household and seek the people’s opinion on the YSRC government’s achievements,’’ Ramesh challenged.

Meanwhile, Municipal Administration Minister A Suresh said Phase II and Phase III TIDCO houses will be handed over beneficiaries by December after developing basic infrastructure “It is the previous TDP government, which left the construction of TIDCO houses midway. “Ignoring the fact, Naidu and Lokesh with selfies at TIDCO houses are trying to malign the image of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government,’’ he observed, adding that they can go to the extent of claiming the construction of Taj Mahal and Charminar after taking selfies in front of the structures.

