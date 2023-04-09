Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ready for TDP challenge, come with us: Jogi Ramesh to Naidu

Alleging that Naidu as well as his son Nara Lokesh got the habit of throwing mud on opponents, Ramesh dared the TDP chief to accept his challenge.

Published: 09th April 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

AP Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh. (Photo | Facebook)

AP Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu threw a selfie challenge to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the construction of TIDCO houses in the State, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh said they are ready to accept the challenge and asked the Opposition Leader to come along with them to the doorstep of people to know the benefits that the YSRC government is extending them under various welfare schemes.

“We want Naidu to visit 17,005 Jagananna colonies where lakhs of houses are being constructed. Naidu should see the number of people in the colonies. He can also visit on his own or we will accompany him,’’ Ramesh replied.

Claiming that Naidu would be shocked to see the upcoming Jagananna Colonies in the State, the Housing Minister said at some places, 10,000 houses are being constructed, which means a new civic body is emerging. 

He dared Naidu to speak on what was the major achievement of his 14-year tenure as the CM. “Do you have the guts to visit each and every household like us and tell people the welfare or development works of your 14-year regime?’’ he asked.

Alleging that Naidu as well as his son Nara Lokesh got the habit of throwing mud on opponents, Ramesh dared the TDP chief to accept his challenge. “Is the father-son duo ready to accept our challenge? I will join Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra and visit each and every household and seek the people’s opinion on the YSRC government’s achievements,’’ Ramesh challenged.

Meanwhile, Municipal Administration Minister A Suresh said Phase II and Phase III TIDCO houses will be handed over beneficiaries by December after developing basic infrastructure “It is the previous TDP government, which left the construction of TIDCO houses midway. “Ignoring the fact, Naidu and Lokesh with selfies at TIDCO houses are trying to malign the image of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government,’’ he observed, adding that they can go to the extent of claiming the construction of  Taj Mahal and Charminar after taking selfies in front of the structures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu TIDCO
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp