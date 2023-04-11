Home States Andhra Pradesh

CPI-Maoists says verdict in 2007 Vakapalli gangrape case 'biased'

11 Adivasi women belonging to the Kondh community were gang-raped at a village in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju district in 2007.

Published: 11th April 2023 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image for representational purpose only.

By ANI

VISHAKAPATNAM: With the verdict in the Vakapalli gangrape case "the state once again exposed its class bias," said Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Maoists) Ganesh on Tuesday in a statement.

A special court in Vishakhapatnam on April 6 acquitted all the 13 policemen who were accused in the Vakapalli gangrape case. 11 Adivasi women belonging to the Kondh community were gang-raped at a village in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju district in 2007.

"It has been 16 years since the Greyhound (a special anti-Naxal police force) police gang-raped 11 tribal women in Vakapalli. The incident happened on Aug 21, 2007. One of the officials of the inquiry commission appointed on the incident died. Another could not give a proper investigation report. So the court declared that the police who committed the rape are innocent. Through this judgment, the state once again exposed its class nature," said Ganesh in a statement released on Tuesday.

In the statement, he also alleged, "It has been proved once again that under this system, poor tribals especially women cannot get justice."

Ganesh, in the statement, also called for a protest of the Maoists against the court's verdict.

In the verdict, the court had cited the failure of the investigating officers in conducting a fair and impartial investigation and therefore acquitted all the accused in the case. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vakapalli gangrape case
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp