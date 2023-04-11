Drop in lemon export and prices leave a sour taste for farmers in Nellore, Tirupati

By Express News Service

NELLORE: With prices not increasing as expected, the lemon farmers of Nellore and Tirupati districts are getting worried. The farmers are alleging that the increase in exports from other parts of the country is impacting the exports of Tirupati and Nellore districts.

The price of one bag of lemon has reached Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 which has reduced drastically when compared to the previous year’s price which ranged between Rs 15,000-Rs 16,000 per bag. It is to be noted that Gudur and Podalakuru has recorded the highest ever price in history last year as one kg of lemon sold out at Rs 180-Rs 190 per kg. But this year, one kg of lemons is being sold at a meagre Rs 65-Rs 74 in local markets.

Lemon are being cultivated in around 4,500 hectares of land falling under the limits of Podalakur lemon market, including Podalakuru, Tulimerla, Gollapalli, Tippavarapadu, Sydapuram, Chaganam, Utukuru, Murlapudi, Pompodi, Bulimcherla, Thalupur, Regapudi, Tadipathri, Mittatmakur and Pagadalapalli across Nellore and Tirupati districts.

Usually, 2-3 trucks of lemon have been exported from Podalakur lemon market (each truck carrying 20 tonne of lemon). Nearly six trucks of lemon will be exported from the same market during the summer season every year, but this year there has been no pick-up of load for export from Podalakur market. “Arrivals from other parts of Delhi market have created an impact in lemon markets here. Even in April, the price has not increased. Now, we are looking forward to export the crop to southern states at a low price.”

