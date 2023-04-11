Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two ancient temples to be reopened soon in Andhra

Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple will be inaugurated with new idols after remaining renovation works are over

Published: 11th April 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Officials inspecting the temple atop Kondaveedu hill in Guntur I express

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: The ancient Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, which has been in dilapidated condition for several years, is soon going to be opened for the devotees as the development works taken up by the State government are set to be completed soon. Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and Shiva temple constructed during the tenure of Reddy Rajas at the hilltop was very famous in medieval history. But after centuries, the temples were in dilapidated condition. 

As part of Kondaveedu development project, the State government issued orders to reconstruct both the temples in 2010. But, due to the lack of proper transportation facilities to the hilltop, the works were not started until 2017, after the construction of ghat road. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the works were further delayed. The endowments and forest department officials have taken special attention to speed up the works in the last few months, due to which the works are soon to be completed. 

The idols of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Garuda Alwar made by TTD have arrived and soon after all the remaining renovation works are completed, the temple will be inaugurated traditionally, said Covenor of Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee K Sivareddy. The electricity department officials are arranging wiring in the temple to provide uninterrupted power supply in the temple and necessary action is being taken to provide continuous water supply to facilitate the devotees. 

Recently, endowments department deputy commissioner Emani Chandrasekhar has visited the fort and inspected the development works. He informed that, the temple would be associated with the Trikoteswara Swamy temple in Kotappakonda, so that the temple would be financially supported for maintenance, he added.  He instructed the officials to complete the pending works within stipulated time, so that the temple will be inaugurated by the end of April month.

TAGS
Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple Ancient temple
