Andhra High Court panel finds fault with a few Rushikonda construction works

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A joint committee constituted by the High Court of Andhra Pradesh to look into the alleged violations in the works taken up on Rushikonda found that construction was carried out in excess as against the permitted area in some blocks and that the excavated soil was dumped in violation of the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) guidelines.

The committee submitted its report to the HC on Wednesday in the form of a memo after inspecting the constructions on the hill.The panel, comprising officials from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, was constituted after a petitioner had alleged that trees were being cut in violation of CRZ norms and Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA) master plan.

It pointed out that AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), the entity executing the project, had changed the pattern of land usage and is taking up construction in a lesser space in some blocks, while in excess in some others.

The panel explained that permission was given to construct resorts in seven blocks in an extent of 19,967.97 square metres.However, APTDC took up constructions in 15,364 square metres spread across four blocks only. Further, permission was given to take up construction in 5.18 acres of the hill, which is spread across 61 acres. However, construction was taken up in less than 5.18 acres, the committee found. It added that APTDC would be utilising 4.70 acres for landscaping and hardscaping. The works on these have not yet commenced.

The panel also pointed out that construction is under various stages in Vengi, Kalinga, Gajapati and Vijayanagara blocks.“The APTDC has not taken any permissions for the change in construction plans. The Corporation also withdrew its proposal to take up constructions in Chola and Pallava blocks completely,” the report said.With the counsels of the petitioners seeking time to file counters, the court posted the matter for hearing on April 26.

