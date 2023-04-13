Pothole-ridden Sir Arthur Cotton barrage road poses threat to motorists in Andhra

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Residents of Godavari district have been complaining about the poor condition of the uneven road stretches and the dust they throw up while taking the Sir Arthur Cotton barrage across river Godavari in Rajamahendravaram. Commuters, almost everyday go through a harrowing experience as irrigation authorities have allegedly turned a blind eye to the poor condition of the barrage.

Filled with several potholes, the barrage is the only medium for commuters to reach Rajamahendravaram. People, especially those living in Konaseema, Eluru, East Godavari and West Godavari districts allege that the dilapidated barrage is not only posing risk to commuters but also damaging their vehicles.The time and money saved by taking this route is costing us our lives now, said the residents of Tanuku, Tadepalligudem, Bobbarlanka, Nidadavolu, and other towns.

Even though the barrage is just 2 km away from East Godavari district collectorate, it is still facing the wrath of civic body apathy. Surrounded by Kovvur, Tadepalligudem, and Tanuku assembly segments, which are represented by Home Minister T Vanita, Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana and Karumuru Nageswararao, repair works of the barrage is still an incomplete dream.

With a length of 5.83 km, the barrage irrigates nearly 10 lakh acre of land helping in Rs 2,000 crore worth of agriculture produce. After announcing Rajamahendravaram as a headquarter of East Godavari district, the barrage road is considered to be a high density road of the district.

People complain that they experience vibrations when heavy vehicles like buses and lorries ply on the barrage instilling fear among the commuters. Recently, dam safety committee chairman AB Pandya and his team visited the barrage and asked the State government to strengthen the barrage immediately. Stating that the road condition and barrage maintenance is deteriorating, the committee requested the government to release funds to repair the barrage.

Barrage head works executive engineer R Kasi Visweswararao informed that Rs 50 lakh funds was sanctioned and tenders were invited to strengthen the barrage road.It seems that the agencies are not coming forward to take up the works fearing the dearth of funds. The barrage releases nearly 4 to 5 thousand TMC of river Godavari water into the sea every year during floods.

