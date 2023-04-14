Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra state records 39 new covid cases, 22 discharged

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the weekly positivity rate too has increased across the States compared to the previous week.

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported 39 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Thursday.  The number of active cases in the State increased to 207. In all, 22 patients were discharged from hospitals. However, no deaths were reported.

For the past few days, there has been a steady increase in the number of new cases in the State. On April 11, it was 12 new cases and the number of active cases was 148. On April 12, the number of new cases increased to 20 and active cases to 168. On April 13, the number of active cases increased to 209 with 39 new cases.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the weekly positivity rate too has increased across the States compared to the previous week. As per the latest report from April 5 to 11, the highest weekly positivity rate of 14.77% was reported in Krishna district, followed by Visakhapatnan (11.10%), Guntur (10.97%) and East Godavari (10.09%).

Besides the four districts, which have reported over 10% weekly positivity rate, four more districts recorded weekly positivity rate between 5% and 10%. West Godavari district has reported 9.87%, Chittoor 9.87%, Nellore 7.97% and Anantapur 7.41%.Five districts have reported less than 5% weekly positivity rate with Viziangaram district recording the least 0.23%. Srikalulam reported 2.01%, Prakasam 4.04%, Kadapa 4.42% and Kurnool 4.57%.

