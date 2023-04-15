Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre says Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation plan is on

This comes just a day after Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste announced that the Centre has no immediate plan to privatise VSP. 

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM : Stating that there is no freeze on the disinvestment process of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the Union Ministry of Steel on Friday said the disinvestment process is under progress and the Central government is extending support to the Public Sector Enterprise (PSE) to improve its performance. 

As soon as the Steel Ministry’s statement hit the headlines, VSP employees, led by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee leaders, staged a dharna at the Steel Plant arch in Kurmannapalem Junction. This resulted in the disruption of traffic on the national highway. The protestors argued with the police as they tried to control the situation.

Following this, Duvvada police arrested the agitating Steel Plant workers. They were later released on bail. Condemning the Steel Ministry’s statement, Porata committee leaders called out the Centre’s adamance, despite their strike against the privatisation proposal that has been going on for over two years. 

Asserting that they will continue their agitation till the Centre withdraws plans to privatise VSP, the leaders said, “We are ready for any sacrifices to protect the Steel Plant.”

Describing the Centre’s decision to continue the disinvestment process as injustice to the Telugu people, Porata committee chairman D Adinarayana demanded the government withdraw its privatisation plan and retain the Steel Plant as a PSE. Left party leaders, too, condemned the Steel Ministry’s statement.

Meanwhile, the Porata committee is gearing up to organise a maha padayatra on Saturday morning. The rally will commence at two places - Gantyada and Kurmannapalem Junction. Former CBI joint director VV Lakshminarayana will participate in the walkathon at Old Gajuwaka Junction. 

