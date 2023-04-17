Imran Sha of Vizag selected as performance analyst of NCA

Home States Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: A Vizagite has got the distinction of being selected as a performance analyst of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Imran Sha has experience of working as a video analyst of the BCCI for women, youth and junior international matches.

Pasha, a resident of Old Town in the city, played as a batsman and a wicketkeeper in all India inter-university cricket tournaments, apart from taking part in the State-level tourneys. He served as a video analyst for U-23 matches, which were represented by the most popular cricketers Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Ankit Rajpoot and others. He also served as a media scorer for the cricket match between India A and New Zealand and a video analyst of the BCCI for women’s matches.

Speaking to TNIE, Pasha said it was an honour for him for being selected as a video analyst of NCA. With the help of 25 frames of one-second video, they will do both technical and tactical analysis. They will do pre-match and post-match analyses of the performance of players.

Their job is primarily to help coaches and trainers improve the performance of players and reduce the risk of injuries to cricketers, he said. When the NCA conducted the all-India test, 54 candidates were selected. Pasha and three analysts from Vijayawada are among the NCA team and he is the only one selected from the north zone.

